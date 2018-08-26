First Bitcoin Capital Price Hits $0.0668 on Major Exchanges (BITCF)

First Bitcoin Capital (CURRENCY:BITCF) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. First Bitcoin Capital has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3,511.00 worth of First Bitcoin Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Bitcoin Capital token can now be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000999 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, First Bitcoin Capital has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014985 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00261226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00149808 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035546 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

First Bitcoin Capital Token Profile

First Bitcoin Capital’s total supply is 3,415,923 tokens. First Bitcoin Capital’s official Twitter account is @first_bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. First Bitcoin Capital’s official website is bitcoincapitalcorp.com.

Buying and Selling First Bitcoin Capital

First Bitcoin Capital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Bitcoin Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Bitcoin Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Bitcoin Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

