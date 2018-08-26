First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (IYF)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 88,095.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 683,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,525,000 after acquiring an additional 682,743 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 504,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,418,000 after acquiring an additional 161,191 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 1,246.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 440,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 408,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 49,267 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the period.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $105.78 and a 1-year high of $126.54.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

