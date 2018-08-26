First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Receives $20.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Friday, July 13th. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon National from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

FHN opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. First Horizon National had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $438.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.95 million. research analysts predict that First Horizon National will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 639,403 shares in the company, valued at $11,637,134.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 5,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,369.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,400. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 3.4% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 101,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 11.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 94,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 91.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

