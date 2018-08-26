First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.07 Million Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,845 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,775,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $132.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $138.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $134.01 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.95 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 18.54%. research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $3,525,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $38,075.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,784. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.