First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,917 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 7,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $47.61 and a 52-week high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.94.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

