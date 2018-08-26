Flex Ltd (FLEX) Holdings Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Flex were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth $163,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth $169,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth $183,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth $229,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Flex from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

Flex stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Flex Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Flex’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 70,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $986,000.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Humphries sold 9,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $137,702.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 619,916 shares of company stock worth $8,915,939. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

