Floor & Decor (FND) Coverage Initiated at Longbow Research

Research analysts at Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FND. William Blair started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $37.79 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -1.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $434.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 17,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $852,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 36,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,009,970.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,805.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,087,576 shares of company stock worth $320,676,864. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,064,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 109.5% during the first quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 87,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 45,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,018,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.