Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,028,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,827,000 after buying an additional 214,013 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,604,000 after buying an additional 86,378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,668,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,633,000 after buying an additional 125,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,021,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,600,000 after buying an additional 92,856 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $196.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.31 and a 12 month high of $201.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total value of $298,457.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morningstar set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.76.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

