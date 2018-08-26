FNCB Bancorp Inc (FNCB) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS:FNCB opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. FNCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 0.33%.

In other news, Director Vithalbhai D. Dhaduk acquired 4,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,666.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Bone, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $32,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,003 shares of company stock worth $135,014. Corporate insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

