Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,552 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Foot Locker worth $61,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Foot Locker by 131.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,411 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 245,837 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Foot Locker by 55.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,883,833 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $99,183,000 after purchasing an additional 673,155 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Foot Locker by 28.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,149 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 736,940 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,800,000 after purchasing an additional 78,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FL. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Foot Locker to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

FL opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.58%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

