Ford Motor (F) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 356,747 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.7% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 87,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.7% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,002,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,556,000 after purchasing an additional 498,004 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,212.3% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,612,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8,554.2% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 170,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,946 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.14 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Shares of F stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

