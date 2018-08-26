Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Receives $38.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSCT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt sold 50,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,752,511.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 16,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $79,153.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,544 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,858. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 67,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSCT stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. Forescout Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.31) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.