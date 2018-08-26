Forterra Inc (FRTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.62 Million

Analysts expect that Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) will post $461.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forterra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $454.00 million and the highest is $466.77 million. Forterra posted sales of $444.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Forterra will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forterra.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.81 million. Forterra had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Forterra from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Forterra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Forterra from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Forterra during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Forterra by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Forterra during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.64. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forterra (FRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.