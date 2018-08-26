Fortis (FTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Fortis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Fortis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE FTS opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. Fortis has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.17.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fortis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,290,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,819,000 after purchasing an additional 368,124 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 20.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,308,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,471 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 2.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,190,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,569,000 after purchasing an additional 213,453 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Fortis by 28.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,426,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,301 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fortis by 13.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,612,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,282,000 after purchasing an additional 648,382 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

