Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (FTAI) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 1st quarter worth about $4,299,000. Knott David M lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 501,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 243,164 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 823,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 218,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 6,073.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 1st quarter worth about $2,320,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.50 and a beta of 1.54. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $71.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.57 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,100.00%.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

