Francs (FRN) Hits One Day Volume of $91.00

Francs (CURRENCY:FRN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Francs has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Francs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Francs has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $91.00 worth of Francs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00854049 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002789 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011494 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013325 BTC.

Francs Profile

Francs (CRYPTO:FRN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2016. Francs’ total supply is 6,376,581 coins. Francs’ official Twitter account is @francnoir. Francs’ official message board is francs.heberg-forum.org. The Reddit community for Francs is /r/Francs. Francs’ official website is www.francs.paris.

Francs Coin Trading

Francs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Francs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Francs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Francs using one of the exchanges listed above.

