Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €79.00 ($89.77) target price from equities researchers at Commerzbank in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRE. Barclays set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.85 ($93.01) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €83.00 ($94.32) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.47 ($89.17).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €66.54 ($75.61) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($90.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

