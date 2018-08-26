Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Boosts Stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Baidu by 71.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. Credit Suisse Group raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $307.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.32.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $207.74 and a fifty-two week high of $284.22. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

