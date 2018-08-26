Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Buys New Stake in ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

NYSEARCA:CEFL opened at $15.91 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th.

