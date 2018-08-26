FunFair Tops 24 Hour Volume of $411,917.00 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. FunFair has a market cap of $83.61 million and $411,917.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, LATOKEN and Vebitcoin. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,010,848,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ZB.COM, Binance, C2CX, HitBTC, IDEX, ABCC, Ethfinex, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Gate.io and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

