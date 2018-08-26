FutCoin (FUTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00

FutCoin (CURRENCY:FUTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. FutCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FutCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FutCoin has traded down 63.2% against the US dollar. One FutCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018152 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022875 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004248 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030712 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00240696 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011100 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About FutCoin

FUTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2015. FutCoin’s official Twitter account is @futcoin__. FutCoin’s official website is fut-coin.com.

Buying and Selling FutCoin

FutCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FutCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FutCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FutCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

