FY2018 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc (WING) Boosted by Wedbush

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Wedbush lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $49.00 price objective on Wingstop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of WING stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.15, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $66.57.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $1,022,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $314,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,271 shares of company stock worth $2,287,198. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1,022.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

