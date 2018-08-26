G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clay Thorp sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $38,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terry L. Murdock sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $178,061.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 829,545 shares of company stock worth $39,843,391 over the last ninety days. 15.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,902,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,073,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,462,000 after purchasing an additional 409,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,497.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,940 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7,889.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 449,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 444,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,324,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of -1.59. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $64.83.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

