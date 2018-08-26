Gagnon Advisors LLC Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)

Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,624 shares during the quarter. Flexion Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.7% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLXN. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $21.47 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Neil Bodick sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Arkowitz purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLXN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

