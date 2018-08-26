GAM Holding AG Buys 19,950 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,126.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 3,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Nomura upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $41.24 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $212.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $233.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.77 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

