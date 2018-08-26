GAM Holding AG Has $3.13 Million Position in NetEase Inc (NTES)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,766 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 201.8% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase stock opened at $207.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $195.37 and a one year high of $377.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on NetEase from $386.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.62.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

