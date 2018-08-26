GAM Holding AG Has $3.76 Million Stake in CA, Inc. (CA)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,475 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in CA were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CA during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CA in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CA in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in CA by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CA in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Argus lowered CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Shares of CA opened at $43.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. CA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. CA had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.19%. CA’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. analysts expect that CA, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. CA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.97%.

In other CA news, insider Ayman Sayed sold 13,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $608,227.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,583.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony J. Radesca sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $65,052.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,623 shares in the company, valued at $420,055.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,494 shares of company stock worth $6,709,959 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

