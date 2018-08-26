Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Debt Trading 0.8% Higher

An issue of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) debt rose 0.8% against its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 5.75% coupon and is set to mature on June 1, 2028. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $106.41 and were trading at $105.38 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of GLPI opened at $35.73 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.34). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $254.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,135.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,682,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,634,000 after purchasing an additional 388,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,056,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,365,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 905,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,084,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,434,000 after purchasing an additional 582,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,996,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 47,572 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

