Garlicoin (GRLC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,941.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. Garlicoin has a market cap of $100,433.00 and $1,941.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Nanex, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

About Garlicoin

Get Garlicoin alerts:

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 22,574,285 coins and its circulating supply is 12,574,285 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.