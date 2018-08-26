GasLog Ltd (GLOG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GasLog were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised GasLog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on GasLog in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.97.

Shares of GLOG opened at $16.85 on Friday. GasLog Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.78 million. GasLog had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Ltd will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th.

GasLog Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

