GDS (GDS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James began coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GDS to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.85.

GDS stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 1.18. GDS has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $46.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of GDS by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

