Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gilat Satellite Networks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 48.4325913935761 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

GILT stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $478.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.95. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite operators and service providers.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.