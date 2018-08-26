Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GAIN. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Investment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 140.89%. The company had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 million. sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 73,303 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

