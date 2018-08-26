Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) & Towerstream (TWER) Head to Head Analysis

Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS: TWER) and Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and Towerstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Eagle Entertainment $619.47 million 0.41 -$357.11 million ($1.97) -1.40 Towerstream $26.21 million 0.06 -$12.46 million N/A N/A

Towerstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and Towerstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Eagle Entertainment -42.86% -370.92% -18.23% Towerstream -39.73% N/A -41.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Towerstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Towerstream has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and Towerstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Eagle Entertainment 1 1 0 0 1.50 Towerstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Global Eagle Entertainment beats Towerstream on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land vertical markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access and Internet-enabled live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Towerstream

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services. The company also offers business class Internet services, such as single tenant service that delivers fixed wireless broadband to a single client through a radio receiver/transmitter on the client's building dedicated solely to that client; and on-net services to connect building at once and at a cost similar for one high bandwidth customer requiring point-to-point equipment. In addition, it provides temporary Internet solutions to provide solutions for a client's short-term connection requirements in locations where fiber, copper, and cable infrastructure does not exist or is cost prohibitive. Further, the company offers wholesale Internet services to deliver dedicated Internet access and point-to-point transport solutions with bandwidth options from 5Mbps to 10mbps through fixed wireless network. It serves business customers in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Philadelphia, Las Vegas-Reno, and Providence-Newport. The company offers its services through direct sales force. Towerstream Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

