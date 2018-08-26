Golar LNG (GLNG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $25.82 on Friday. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $66.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 million. analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,412,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 993,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after acquiring an additional 607,338 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,403,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 606,504 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $8,796,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

