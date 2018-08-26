Gold Poker Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00021780 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $126,552.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 52% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00261859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00152263 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034636 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010788 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 1,542,180 coins and its circulating supply is 741,179 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com.

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

