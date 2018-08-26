Great Ajax (AJX) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AJX. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Compass Point lowered Great Ajax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

NYSE:AJX opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $255.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 50.12%. The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 million. equities analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $137,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the second quarter worth $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 18.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

