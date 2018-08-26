Greenline Partners LLC Takes Position in General Electric (GE)

Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in General Electric by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,730,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,094,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,762,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275,020 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 64,755,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,732,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,278,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,642 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in General Electric by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,941,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $108.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. General Electric has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $25.30.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Morningstar set a $19.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 191,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

