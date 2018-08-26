Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,738 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,899,000. Thomaspartners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,117,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8,606.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,019,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,920,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,140,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $902,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,172 shares during the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $42,480,752.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,144,427. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $100,756,440.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,358,525 shares of company stock worth $1,084,282,880 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walmart to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Bank of America set a $98.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Argus set a $112.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.89.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

