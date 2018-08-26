Growers International (GRWI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $574.00

Growers International (CURRENCY:GRWI) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Growers International coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003830 BTC on major exchanges. Growers International has a total market cap of $306,723.00 and approximately $574.00 worth of Growers International was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Growers International has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Growers International

Growers International (CRYPTO:GRWI) is a coin. Growers International’s total supply is 1,193,736 coins. Growers International’s official website is growersintl.com/coin. Growers International’s official Twitter account is @growersintl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Growers International

Growers International can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growers International directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growers International should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Growers International using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

