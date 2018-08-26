GrubHub (GRUB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Grubhub is winning from an efficient delivery network and new quality-focused restaurant partners as evident from the second-quarter 2018 results. Addition of new diners also bode well for the company. Acquisitions and partnerships are anticipated to help it rapidly penetrate the expanding food takeout market in the United States. GrubHub’s expansion outside the Tier 1 market is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing expenses due to planned expansion into new delivery markets are likely to keep margins under pressure. Moreover, rising competition from Amazon and Uber Eats is a major headwind.”

Get GrubHub alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.14.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $138.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 141.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $141.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. equities analysts expect that GrubHub will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,500 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $270,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,467.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total transaction of $418,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,446.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,821 shares of company stock worth $11,832,184. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000.

About GrubHub

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrubHub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.