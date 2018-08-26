GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 30,535 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (BCC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 124.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Boise Cascade worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 63,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 959,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,021,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Boise Cascade Co has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $182,250.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,674.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Hutchinson sold 13,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $598,653.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,735.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,600 shares of company stock worth $1,124,685. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

