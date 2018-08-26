GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.47 Million Stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 154.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

