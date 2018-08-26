GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,144 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 14.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.2% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $136.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52 week low of $83.26 and a 52 week high of $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.88.

In related news, Director Michael A. George acquired 1,815 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.72 per share, with a total value of $249,961.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,897 shares in the company, valued at $398,974.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $252,146.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,197 shares in the company, valued at $90,509,179.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

