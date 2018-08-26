GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 70,365 Shares of Hecla Mining (HL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,365 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Hecla Mining worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HL. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 7.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,204,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after buying an additional 276,467 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 8.0% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 270,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 108.2% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 968,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 503,470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 193.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 4.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 694,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $2.88 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Hecla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.30 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

