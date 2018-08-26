H & R Block (HRB) Earns Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Barrington Research currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HRB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of H & R Block from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.96.

HRB opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. H & R Block has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.21.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $0.16. H & R Block had a net margin of 19.40% and a negative return on equity of 269.22%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that H & R Block will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 33.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

