Hanwha Q Cells (HQCL) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.13

News coverage about Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hanwha Q Cells earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.6996150124135 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HQCL shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hanwha Q Cells in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanwha Q Cells from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanwha Q Cells from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hanwha Q Cells from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

HQCL opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $694.65 million, a PE ratio of -75.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hanwha Q Cells has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

About Hanwha Q Cells

Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., a solar energy company, develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells and photovoltaic (PV) modules in South Korea, the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, the People's Republic of China, India, Turkey, and internationally. Its principal products include PV cells, PV modules, silicon ingots, and silicon wafers.

