Hartland & Co. LLC Acquires 806 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Hartland & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Hartland & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 7.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 10.0% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 15.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 56,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,526,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $792,811,000 after acquiring an additional 33,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 114,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $209.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $214.28. The company has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.70.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

