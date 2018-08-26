Hashgard Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. Hashgard has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $195,434.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00265286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00151508 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035233 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010742 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard1. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io.

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

