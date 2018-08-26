Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.17% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HE. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

HE opened at $35.29 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $685.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.52 million. analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 75.15%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

